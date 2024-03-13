'It's an honour to be a Ranger': Kitchener-native Sop aims for OHL Championship in final season

Despite being just days away from a career milestone, Tuesday’s team practice was business as usual for Rangers forward Matthew Sop.

The 21-year-old from Kitchener has played his entire OHL career with the Rangers. Sunday is set to be his 200th game wearing the red, white and blue. Only 46 other players can say they’ve done the same.

“It’s an honour to be a Ranger and I don’t think you could ask for a better place to be,” Sop told CTV News. “Especially with the hometown team. I was growing up watching these guys.”

Entering the back-half of his overage season, this year will be Sop’s last in the OHL. It’s the end of a life-long love affair with Kitchener hockey that began years ago.

Hometown dream

Born and raised in Kitchener, Sop came up through the Kitchener Jr. Rangers minor hockey program. His Friday nights and weekends were generally spent watching Rangers games and dreaming of making the team.

“I was definitely in my basement as a kid imagining I was one of those guys out there,” Sop said.

The dream became a reality in 2019 when Kitchener selected Sop in the seventh round of the OHL Draft.

“When I saw it was the Rangers in the seventh round I thought ‘oh my goodness’,” Sop said. “Everyone was screaming, crying.”

Sop’s parents, John Sop and Vivian Deutschmann, admit they “selfishly” always hoped their son would play for the Rangers over any other OHL team.

“When he heard his name, the Kitchener Rangers, we were just over the moon,” said Deutschmann. “We called everyone, we were going to the rink. It was such a great moment.”

Matthew Sop high fives fans. (Kitchener Rangers photo)

Sop played two games for the Rangers during the 2019-20 season before the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 playoffs and entire 2020-21 campaign.

When the league resumed in 2021, Sop dressed for 67 games, scoring 10 goals and 22 points.

“When you first get here it’s like ‘oh my gosh.’ You’re so happy, and then you’ve got to grind and earn your way into the lineup,” Sop said.

The Kitchener native doubled his point total the following year, becoming an integral piece of the Rangers offence.

Entering Friday, Sop’s 73 career goals and 164 points put him in the top 50 scorers in Rangers history.

Jr. Rangers, Pierce Scott and Aryan Bhatnagar, got to enjoy Sop’s play first-hand at Tuesday’s practice.

“He’s always amazing to see. It’s just incredible how he plays,” said Scott.

Fan favourite

While being known for his strong work ethic on the ice, much of Sop’s shining reputation comes from his interaction with fans.

“The fans love him,” said Rangers defenceman Simon Motew. “He does all he can for the fans too. [In the hall] signing autographs.”

Rangers fan, Bill Walker, said he’s always rooted for Sop ever since he took the time to take pictures with his son after a game.

“He’s a local kid. A lot of people, a lot of kids look up to him, to say ‘you’re from Kitchener’,” Walker said.

“I always try to make it my job to make sure every single kid feels an experience,” Sop said. “[To] feel like what I would have wanted to feel when I was a kid. Even if it’s just a little conversation.”

With possibilities of turning pro or playing for a university team, Sop says he isn’t sure where hockey will take him next. What he wants is to see the Rangers end this season with a bang.

“There’s only one way and that’s a championship,” Sop said. “I think that would be pretty fairy tale.”

Whether he brings home a championship or not, Deutschmann believes Sop has already won the heart of the city he calls home. He’s remembered as a “team player first and foremost, and a Ranger that loved his fans,” she said.