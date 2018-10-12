

CTV Kitchener





Nearly 70 cats were seized from a Brantford home near the end of September. They are now in the temporary care of the Brant County SPCA and ae looking for their forever homes.

"I would say it’s three to four times the normal amount we would have here,” said Nadine Dwinnell with the Brant County SPCA.

Some are ready to be adopted, but the number of the cats needing homes is growing due to pregnancies. Many of them have been treated for various illnesses.

"Getting them out of the shelter means they have space to destress. They can get away from the other cats. They are in a home environment,” Holly Berec an animal care coordinator.

The SPCA confirmed 67 cats and one dog were removed from a home on Sept. 27 because the animals were receiving inadequate care.

The bylaw in Brantford only allows three cats per household.

The community has already helped, donating about 300 bags of towels and blankets, 200 bags of dry cat food and more than 8,000 single cans of food.

The SPCA says now the most important thing is finding the cats new homes. They will not be taking in any new cats that aren’t sick or injured until these ones are taken care of.

With file from CTV Kitchener’s Heather Senoran