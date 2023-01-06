'It is like time stops': New tradition forged in tragedy at Ayr hockey rink
Sitting in the stands at the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr, Ont., Tammy Palfreyman is a hockey mom, even though her son is no longer on the ice.
“It has been difficult,” she says. “But knowing how much Eli loved hockey, he lived and breathed hockey… going out his last breath playing hockey, that’s how he would have wanted to go.”
On Aug. 30, Ayr Centennials captain Eli Palfreyman collapsed in the dressing room during the second intermission of a preseason game. The 20-year-old junior hockey player later died in hospital, leaving his team, the small community of Ayr, and the hockey world stunned.
“I know he was so so happy to play that game and be surrounded by his friends,” his mom says. “It was just a bad twist of fate.”
In the days after, flags in North Dumfries flew at half-mast, hundreds attended a memorial for Palfreyman at the community complex, and a scholarship was announced in his honour.
“He was so loved, so respected by everyone, he had so much love for life,” says Tim Barrie, Ayr Centennials director of hockey.
Eli Palfreyman. (Submitted)
A NEW TRADITION IS BORN
Through the grief and devastation, Palfreyman says she couldn’t turn her back on her son’s team.
“Me and his dad felt like we should be at these games and we have to carry that on for him and we should support the team,” she explains.
Now after every home game win, they have a unique tradition. Eli’s former teammates find Palfreyman, sitting in her usual spot and bring the celebration to her, banging on the boards and high-fiving through the glass.
“To have the boys come over, I feel like Eli’s here,” Palfreyman says. “They’re supporting him, they’re supporting us and we’re all together celebrating.”
Tammy Palfreyman high-fives a player through the glass after an Ayr Centennials win. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
It’s a special moment for the team too.
“The best way for me to describe it is like time stops,” Barrie says. “I’ve never seen anything like it in all my life in hockey.”
“Eli loved celebrating and he scored big goals here,” says Centennials player Dante Pellegrino. “So to try and make his mom part of it, it’s really special for us so that way we can feel his presence over us when we score.”
For the love of the game, their teammate and son, the Centennials and the Palfreymans have forged an unbreakable bond.
“The community of Ayr have been just so lovely to us and Ayr Centennials, they are like family now,” says Palfreyman. “They have been so supportive of us in our most tragic time.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Are Canadian bail rules tough enough? Experts weigh in
The Dec. 27 killing of an OPP officer has brought renewed scrutiny to Canada's bail system. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts who say the issue is far more complicated than just toughening up our bail laws, as critics are calling for.
6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom: police
A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
Multiple wounded in Florida shooting near rapper's video set
Gunfire erupted near where rapper French Montana was filming a music video late Thursday, leaving several wounded in a South Florida strip mall parking lot. He was not injured.
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky. Most of the 2,450-kilogram satellite will burn up upon reentry, according to NASA. But some pieces are expected to survive.
Pigeon with meth backpack caught in B.C. prison yard, says officers' union president
A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at a B.C. correctional institution.
Health Canada confirms shortage of adult cold and flu medicine
Adult cold and flu medicines are in short supply across the country as drug manufacturers struggle to keep up with abnormally high demand, Health Canada has confirmed.
Kevin McCarthy makes big gains for House speaker, but he's still short
U.S. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy flipped 15 colleagues to support him in dramatic votes for House speaker on Friday, making gains on the fourth day of grueling standoff that was testing American democracy and the Republicans' ability to govern.
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
London
-
'This is frostbite': Need for warmth exceeds capacity of Winter Response to Homelessness
One month after the Winter Response to Homelessness officially launched, expanded shelter spaces in place, but not always able to accommodate the number of Londoners seeking warmth.
-
Sentencing for sister after fatally stabbing her brother in 2021
A sentence has been handed down in the case of a sister fatally stabbing her younger brother south of London.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Windsor
-
'Her fight is our fight': T-Shirt sales supporting Chatham-Kent councillor living with cancer
Melissa Harrigan remains positive and optimistic following a breast cancer diagnosis last month, thanks in part to an outpouring of community support.
-
Slow uptick for new prescription-writing capabilities at pharmacies
It’s been nearly a week since the province granted pharmacies an expanded scope to prescribe medication for a handful of minor ailments an effort to streamline healthcare while also reducing the burden on the entire system.
-
'Butter tart bandit' arrested and charged after downtown grocery store break-ins
The suspect who is being referred to as the ‘butter tart bandit’ has been arrested, following multiple thefts at a downtown Windsor grocery store.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. family's holiday plans grounded due to airport turmoil
After years apart, Breda Schraner was excited to reunite with her children living overseas during the holidays, but instead, the Barrie, Ont. woman was met with travel turbulence without ever taking off from the airport.
-
Barrie woman remains in custody 5 weeks after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
A Barrie woman arrested after three pedestrians were struck and seriously injured near the Sadlon Arena remains behind bars five weeks after the collision.
-
Hockey tournament in Barrie attracts teams from across the globe
The Glen Bellerby Memorial Tournament in Barrie this weekend is attracting a diverse group of AA hockey teams from around the world.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. brothers being hailed as heroes for saving life of toddler
What started as a trip into Sudbury to see a movie turned into two brothers from Manitoulin Island being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a two-year-old at a restaurant along the way.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Calls for the City of Greater Sudbury to address access to public washrooms downtown
Local businesses and residents are calling on the City of Greater Sudbury to address the lack of accessible public washrooms downtown after concerns involving human waste were raised earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
Eastway Tank faces charges in 2022 fatal explosion at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank is facing charges under Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection to the deadly explosion and fire at the facility in Ottawa's south end nearly one year ago.
-
Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park planned for Cornwall, Ont.
An American company is planning to build a massive $350 million indoor water park resort in Cornwall, Ont.
-
Ottawa LRT closure to extend into weekend, officials say
Officials say the work to repair Ottawa's LRT line after freezing rain Wednesday night is expected to continue into the weekend after efforts to remove ice caused further damage.
Toronto
-
Baseball-sized head of lettuce seen selling for $5 in the Greater Toronto Area
Grocery prices increased by more than 10 per cent last year in Canada meaning the average family of four had to pay an additional $1,000 for the exact same items.
-
Woman struck by falling light pole in life-threatening condition after midtown collision
Toronto police are investigating after a 63-year-old woman was critically injured when a light pole was hit by a truck and fell on her on Friday.
-
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
Montreal
-
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
-
Montreal man found dead near border was trying to reach family in U.S.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) say a man found dead near the border was attempting to cross into the U.S. to reach a family member when he died. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Fritznel Richard from Montreal.
-
Quebec woman returned from ISIS detention camp in Syria granted bail
A Quebec woman facing terrorism charges after returning to Canada from a detention camp in northeastern Syria last October has been granted bail. The details of Oumaima Chouay's bail hearing or the reasons for her release Friday by a Quebec court judge are under a publication ban.
Atlantic
-
Maritime travel experts weigh in on deadly unrest in Mexico
With the current violence unfolding in the western part of Mexico, experts from the Maritimes are now weighing in on both it and the future of travel for the country.
-
Cases of Omicron sub-variant 'Kraken' emerging in Atlantic Canada
Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are now reporting cases of the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting a spread being reported south of the border.
-
'A spectacular moment': Canada's World Juniors gold medal celebration continues
Dylan Guenther's golden goal set off a grand celebration inside and outside of Scotiabank Centre in Halifax Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
'Hope for the best': Manitoba woman stuck in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence
A Manitoba woman trapped in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence says she is trying to stay calm and optimistic while waiting for their flight out of the country.
-
Armed suspects arrested at Winnipeg mall, transit bus: police
The Winnipeg Police Service was kept busy on Thursday evening, responding to a report of a woman armed with a gun at a local mall, and a separate report of a man holding a knife on a transit bus.
-
Indigenous groups want search for remains of Indigenous women at 2 Manitoba landfills
The Indigenous-led committee tasked with determining whether it's possible to recover the remains of two First Nations women says it wants the federal government to fund searches at two Manitoba landfills.
Calgary
-
Calgary flight to Mazatlán cancelled amid ongoing violence in western Mexico
At least one flight from Calgary to Mazatlán, Mexico, has been cancelled amid ongoing violence in the region following the arrest of drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán López.
-
U.K. man hospitalized in Calgary awake, off ventilator
A U.K. man hospitalized over the holidays during his first trip to Canada is one significant step closer to recovery, his family says.
-
Calgary police investigate southwest shooting
Calgary police are at the scene of a fight in the southwest and have confirmed that firearms were involved.
Edmonton
-
Man who killed Métis hunters gets life with no chance of parole for 13 years
A judge has sentenced an Alberta man who killed two Métis hunters to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years. Anthony Bilodeau was found guilty in May of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal and manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom.
-
A war of words between Alberta and Ottawa: What does 'just transition' actually mean?
A yet-to-be-tabled bill that Canada's energy minister says will help support workers seeking to make a transition to new jobs in a lower-carbon future has created a war of words between Ottawa and Alberta. But what does a 'just transition' actually mean?
-
'Not a lot we can do,' says Alta. family sheltering at resort amid violence in western Mexico
An Edmonton-area family on vacation in western Mexico said they still felt safe Friday morning, although violence in the surrounding region was skewing the certainty of their future plans.
Vancouver
-
B.C. reopening 20 emergency operations centres as hospitalizations surge
The B.C. government is reactivating 20 emergency operations centres across the province in preparation for an expected increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
-
These 4 B.C. communities set new high-temperature records Thursday
Thursday was the warmest Jan. 5 on record in four B.C. communities, including the City of Vancouver and the District of West Vancouver, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Pigeon with meth backpack caught in B.C. prison yard, says officers' union president
A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at a B.C. correctional institution.