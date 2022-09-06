Community gathers in Ayr, Ont. for memorial of junior B hockey player

Hundreds gathered in Ayr, Ont. on Tuesday to pay their respects to Eli Palfreyman, the junior B hockey player who died last week during a game at the North Dumfries Community Complex.

Palfreyman, 20, was the captain of the Ayr Centennials and collapsed in the dressing room during the second intermission of a pre-season game against the Boston Jr. Bruins on Aug. 20.

The memorial for Palfreyman included a visitation in the morning, followed by a memorial service in the afternoon.

Those who knew Palfreyman said he was an amazing person.

“Eli was a good friend of mine, I went to high school with him,” said Christian Muray, a friend of Palfreyman. “Hung out with him pretty much every weekend. He has that smile that everyone talks about. He lit up any room. Didn’t matter what the vibe was he would change everything up. He just brought a light to the room.”

The hockey player's death sent ripples of mourning through the small community.

“He was a really great guy, and it was pretty much good at all the sports he played,” said Palfreyman’s friend Cam Connolly. “He was just a good guy to be around. He had really good energy.”

Last night the complex hosted the Kitchener Rangers and Guelph Storm - the first game on the ice since Palfreyman’s death.

Before the puck dropped, there was a moment to remember Palfreyman.

A scholarship was announced in his name.

The Ayr Centennials vice president said several hockey teams have come out today to pay their respects.