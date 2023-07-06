'It has a rotten vegetable-type smell': Putrid water in Puslinch creating confusion
Some people living in Puslinch are having to plug their noses in their own homes because of the smelly water coming from their pipes.
From the kitchen sink to the shower, several residents have voiced concerns online about a suspicious stench.
"It's a very pungent odour," said Susan Fielding, who lives near Highway 401.
It's approaching the two-week mark since she started saying "pee-ew."
"It has a rotten vegetable-type smell," said Fielding.
The water coming out of Puslinch resident Susan Fielding's tap has a pungent smell like rotten vegetables. She estimates about 25 homes in the area have the same problem. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)Her family isn't drinking the water and she says many neighbours aren't taking the risk with showering. She estimates about 25 homes are stuck with the stench based on who she's talked to and posts she's seen online.
"It's people as far down as 500 metres down Highway 6 on both the east and the west side," said Fielding.
It's not just the smelly situation that's raising concerns. Safety is top of mind too.
"In the rural areas where we live, we all have our own system because we're all on well and septic, so it's up to us to make sure our water is clean," Fielding said.
She sits on the board for the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) as the Puslinch representative so she's familiar with how much water can affect people. She referenced the situation in Walkerton over two decades ago when water was contaminated with E.coli.
"Well, water is life. So it's really hard to function and run your home if you don't have decent water," said Fielding.
In an email to CTV News, the Township of Puslinch said: "Staff have conducted a review of the information provided to the township in relation to this matter. This is likely a Public Health Unit and possibly an Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) issue. The township is in the process of advising the affected residents and will provide the residents with contact information for Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health and the MECP – Guelph District Office."
But when CTV News reached out WDG Public Health, they said it's not something on their radar and this is best directed to the municipality.
As residents wait for answers about what's causing this and whether their safety is in jeopardy, some relief has come from local water bottling company Blue Triton. They donated a palette of bottled water to affected residents.
They’ve also provided a well specialist to do in-depth testing at the homes with smelly water.
