'It doesn't feel safe': Stanley Park area residents alarmed by recent car break-ins

Some residents in Kitchener's east end are on high alert after they say multiple vehicles in the area have been broken into in recently.

"Someone's invaded my space, it doesn't feel safe, it doesn't feel the same anymore," said Rachel Dykes, who lives on Old Chicopee Drive.

Dykes said she woke up on Sunday to find someone had rummaged through her locked car.

Security camera footage at Dykes' home and multiple other houses show what appears to be the same individual attempting to break into parked cars overnight.

Dykes' home cameras caught the suspect around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday stealing some change and a pair of sunglasses.

"He looked right into the camera as if it was a performance," she said.

Along Heritage Drive, some residents say there have been at least ten vehicle break-ins earlier this week.

"If he can't open the door, he goes to the next vehicle," said Heritage Drive resident Navaz Bhanji.

Bhanji also caught a suspect on surveillance video trying to open car doors in the early morning hours of Aug. 20.

"Is he going to do our houses next? More cars? Break the windows? What more damage is he capable of doing?" Bhanji said.

"It's still a very safe area, it's just a nuisance this person," said Terry Rocke, who lives on Hickson Drive.

Waterloo regional police say they have been investigating a number of car break-ins around Kitchener, adding they can't confirm if one suspect is being all of the incidents they are aware of.

"We do encourage you to report it, this will allow us to identify the suspects," said police spokesperson Ashley Dietrich.

Police are also reminding residents to make sure car doors are locked and valuables are stored elsewhere.

"Remove all sunglasses, tools, laptops, purses, wallets, personal identity documents from the vehicle in an effort to reduce the chances of becoming that victim," Dietrich said.