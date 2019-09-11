Featured
Iron Horse Trail set to shut down for next few months
The Iron Horse Trail is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Tuesday, June 11, 2013.
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 4:55PM EDT
Bikers and hikers will have to look for alternate routes from the Iron Horse Trail until November.
Work on the Kitchener-Waterloo trail will begin Sept. 23 and shut down the majority of the pathway for weeks to come.
The city says it’s working on major updates like wider re-paved areas, pedestrian lighting, line painting, and larger crossings.
A refugee island is expected to be installed on Victoria Street and West Avenue. On Monday, police say a cyclist was crossing the road on the trail when they were hit by a vehicle.
The trail between John and Queen Street South will be closed until November. The section from Queen and Ottawa will re-open in October.