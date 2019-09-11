

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Bikers and hikers will have to look for alternate routes from the Iron Horse Trail until November.

Work on the Kitchener-Waterloo trail will begin Sept. 23 and shut down the majority of the pathway for weeks to come.

The city says it’s working on major updates like wider re-paved areas, pedestrian lighting, line painting, and larger crossings.

A refugee island is expected to be installed on Victoria Street and West Avenue. On Monday, police say a cyclist was crossing the road on the trail when they were hit by a vehicle.

The trail between John and Queen Street South will be closed until November. The section from Queen and Ottawa will re-open in October.