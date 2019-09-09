Featured
Cyclist airlifted with life-threatening injuries following Kitchener crash
Police on scene of a reported collision on Victoria Street in Kitchener that sent a cyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries. (Photo: Shannon Bradbury/CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 9, 2019)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 1:47PM EDT
A 25-year-old Kitchener man has been airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a bicycle and Jeep, according to police.
First responders were called to the incident at Victoria and Strange Streets in Kitchener Monday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police say a man was biking across Victoria Street on the Iron Horse Trail when he was struck by the driver of the Jeep heading east.
The cyclist was taken a Kitchener hospital before being airlifted with life-threatening injuries.
A white Volkswagen could also be seen at the scene, but police say it was not involved in the collision.
An officer tells CTV that the 34-year-old male driver of the Jeep was uninjured.
Victoria Street between West Avenue and Patricia Avenue is expected to be closed for a couple hours as police remain on scene.
There is no word yet on any charges.