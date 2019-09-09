

CTV Kitchener





A 25-year-old Kitchener man has been airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a bicycle and Jeep, according to police.

First responders were called to the incident at Victoria and Strange Streets in Kitchener Monday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was biking across Victoria Street on the Iron Horse Trail when he was struck by the driver of the Jeep heading east.

The cyclist was taken a Kitchener hospital before being airlifted with life-threatening injuries.

A white Volkswagen could also be seen at the scene, but police say it was not involved in the collision.

An officer tells CTV that the 34-year-old male driver of the Jeep was uninjured.

Victoria Street between West Avenue and Patricia Avenue is expected to be closed for a couple hours as police remain on scene.

There is no word yet on any charges.