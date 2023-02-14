Investors own 77 per cent of new condos in Waterloo region
As the K-W skyline continues to grow, data shows it's investors who are buying up a significant portion of it.
New numbers from Statistics Canada show 61.5 per cent of condos in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge are owned by investors.
For condos built since 2016, investors own 77 per cent.
“Truthfully I’m not surprised,” Megan Bell, president of the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors said. “I’ve seen investors coming into our market for the last few years now, we really started seeing in 2015-2016, especially in new construction.”
Across all property types, investors own one in five homes in Waterloo region.
Bell says the higher rates of investor ownership among condos are likely because they’re viewed as a safer investment than other property types.
“Most of your time your maintenance is taken care of… so it’s a little bit less risk,” she said, adding in most cases, the condo board covers all repairs to the building.
IMPACT ON HOUSING MARKET
Brian Doucet, a professor at the University of Waterloo’s school of planning says housing in Canada, and in many countries, plays two conflicting roles.
“It’s shelter, it’s a basic human right,” Doucet said. “And on the other side, it’s a commodity, a speculative commodity.”
Doucet says a housing market geared toward investors can lead to the most vulnerable being squeezed out.
“We don’t see a whole lot of units that are actually affordable as rental units to people on low and very low incomes, so we don’t see a lot of people on minimum wage, or living wages in the new buildings where three-quarters of the units are owned by investors,” he said.
According to Doucet, a focus on investment can inflate property value and can leave families with few options.
“We see in a lot of these developments, mostly one-bedrooms, and per square foot, they’re actually not that affordable, and we don’t see many, sometimes no, family-sized units.”
GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED, SAYS PLANNER
While housing supply is an issue across the province and country, Doucet says it will take more than just building more homes to make sure there is one for everyone.
“There are taxes that you can put on speculation and investment for people who own two, three, ten, fifty properties,” he said.
“We need all levels of government, provincial and federal to encourage the construction of purpose-built rentals, ideally with very good rent controls.”
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees struggle spending Valentine's Day without loved ones
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees in Canada are struggling this Valentine’s Day as many are unable to connect in person with loved ones.
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
No customer payment information compromised after breach, Indigo says
Indigo says customer credit card and debit card information has not been compromised, four days after a cybersecurity breach that took its website and payment systems offline.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria
Gunmen stormed a hospital in north Syria where a baby girl is receiving care after being born under the rubble of her family's earthquake-shattered home, a hospital official said Tuesday, adding that the attackers beat the clinic's director.
Cancer patient develops 'uncontrollable' Irish accent in rare case: U.S. researchers
Researchers in the United States are reporting an unusual and rare case of a man diagnosed with prostate cancer who developed an 'uncontrollable 'Irish brogue' accent' despite not having one before.
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
Warning for Canada Goose jacket owners in Washington, D.C. after string of robberies
Several people in Washington, D.C. have been robbed of their pricey winter coats in recent weeks, in some instances at gunpoint, police say.
London
-
8 couples tying the knot on Valentine’s Day in Owen Sound
Stephanie Jacobus and Bryan Cantwell are officially married. They spent their Valentine’s Day tying the knot at Owen Sound City Hall.
-
‘Deal of the Century’: Tiny home project in St. Thomas, Ont. clears another financial hurdle
It's impossible to wipe the smile off the face of Lindsay Rice. The Tiny Hope project in St. Thomas, Ont. has cleared another major financial hurdle.
-
Third man sentenced in Gordon's Gold heist
After pleading guilty to robbery last summer, Troy Wolfe, 34, who was the getaway driver in a brazen jewellery store heist was sentenced at the London courthouse.
Windsor
-
Pandemic charges dropped against Windsor pastor
Two charges laid against Aaron Rock have now been withdrawn by the Crown Attorney’s Office.
-
Chatham-Kent looks to buy 11 Wheatley properties heavily damaged by explosion
Conversations will be held before the next public information meeting on March 1 about the Municipality of Chatham-Kent purchasing 11 properties damaged by the 2021 explosion.
-
City launches new residential rental licensing pilot study
The City of Windsor is launching a new Residential Rental Licensing Pilot Study aimed at improving safety in rental housing.
Barrie
-
Child pornography charges laid against 13-year-old
A 13-year-old child is facing child pornography charges following an investigation into the recording and distribution of sexually explicit content in Grey Bruce.
-
Ont. table tennis coach arrested on allegations of sexual assault on student
A table tennis coach is facing charges following allegations of sexual assault against a child.
-
Drive-by shooting suspect vehicle captured on video surveillance in Schomberg
Investigators released a video showing a car fleeing at a high rate of speed after shots rang out in Schomberg on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
-
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Early indications show natural gas caused Orleans explosion: Minto president
Early indications show the east Ottawa explosion that injured 12 people and levelled homes under construction may have been caused by a natural gas leak, the president of Minto said Tuesday.
-
Small group gathers on Parliament Hill to mark Emergencies Act anniversary
A small number of vehicles connected with the 'Freedom Convoy' movement passed through Ottawa Tuesday morning and a handful of demonstrators gathered on Parliament Hill with Canadian and 'Freedom Convoy' flags on the 1-year anniversary of the invocation of the Emergencies Act.
-
Last hopes for Rideau Canal Skateway quickly fading
It looks increasingly likely that for the first time in more than 50 years, there won’t be skating on Ottawa’s world-famous Rideau Canal.
Toronto
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
Passenger describes moments of panic on Flair flight after pilot declares emergency
A passenger onboard a recent Flair flight to Toronto described moments of panic after the captain declared an emergency, oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and the plane made a sudden descent.
-
'A force of nature': Thousands attend funeral for Hazel McCallion
Longtime Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion was remembered at her state funeral Tuesday as a “force of nature,” a woman with boundless energy who bucked the expectations of her time to become one of the longest-serving leaders in Canada and who transformed the city she led in the process.
Montreal
-
'A bad decision that's going to cost lives': Health-care workers protest cutbacks at Lachine Hospital
Medical professionals and patients are protesting the MUHC's decision to cut back on services at Lachine Hospital, with many saying they're worried it's putting lives at risk.
-
CFL takes over control of Montreal Alouettes
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has taken over ownership of the Montreal Alouettes. The team's interim president will be Mario Cecchini, and lead the organization's day-to-day business operations, which will be supervised by the league.
-
Video captures minivan driving down Montreal bike path
A minivan driving down an entire block in a Montreal bike path was captured on video and is drawing attention from those concerned about road safety, particularly in the winter. Gabriel Morissette pulled out his phone and started recording when he saw a black Honda minivan driving in the bike lane on Lajeunesse Street between Gounod and Villeray streets.
Atlantic
-
Cleanup underway after Nova Scotia sees heavy snow from nor'easter
A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning.
-
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
-
Nova Scotia will not meet its pledge to reduce surgical backlog by February
The Nova Scotia government is admitting it will not meet its pledge to reduce the province's surgical backlog to national standards this month.
Winnipeg
-
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
-
Three more charged in connection with two linked homicides: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged three more people in connection with two homicides they believe are linked, bringing the total to six people charged.
-
Love lost: Undelivered letters give glimpse into long-distance relationships of the fur trade
A collection of letters at the Archives of Manitoba shows the thousands of miles sweet nothings had to travel, and the many ways love could be delayed or lost altogether.
Calgary
-
Stabbing outside Calgary Tim Hortons leaves victim with serious injuries
One person was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a stabbing in the community of Southwood.
-
ASIRT releases photo of 'seized item' in Feb. 8 police shooting
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team continues to investigate a Calgary police shooting last week and says officers seized what appears to be a firearm from the suspect.
-
Alberta plans to crack down on social disorder on downtown Calgary streets
Alberta is set to announce a pilot project to address public safety in downtown Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Crown seeking 15 more years in appeal of Matthew McKnight case
A Crown prosecutor says a former club promoter who was convicted of sexually assaulting five women over six years should receive an additional 15 years to his sentence because he planned his attacks.
-
Critics fear dispersing Alberta Fish and Wildlife to weaken environmental management
Critics say crucial expertise within Alberta Environment and Protected Areas is being broken up and dispersed, weakening fish and wildlife programs that should be working together, putting responsibility for conservation within ministries where that concern may not be central, and creating possibilities for conflicts of interest.
-
5-week-old baby dead in Edmonton, police investigating
Edmonton police are investigating the Feb. 8 'suspicious' death of a five-week-old baby.
Vancouver
-
$500 million in provincial, federal funding needed to sustain Metro Vancouver's transit system, mayors say
Metro Vancouver’s mayors are asking for a bailout from the federal government to save the region's struggling transit network.
-
Child poverty report card shows B.C.'s rate dropped by 4.7% in 2020, warns inflation may reverse progress
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic marked a record low for child poverty rates in British Columbia, new data shows.
-
Homicide investigation underway in Prince George, RCMP say
A woman was found dead at a home in Prince George early Tuesday morning after the RCMP were called to respond to a disturbance, according to authorities.