Here’s the minimum salary Waterloo region renters need to make for their housing to be considered 'affordable'

Here’s the minimum salary Waterloo region renters need to make for their housing to be considered 'affordable'

A for rent sign in a Kitchener neighbourhood. (CTV News Kitchener) A for rent sign in a Kitchener neighbourhood. (CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail

Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver