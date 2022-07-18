Here’s the minimum salary Waterloo region renters need to make for their housing to be considered 'affordable'
Here’s the minimum salary Waterloo region renters need to make for their housing to be considered 'affordable'
Rental prices across Waterloo region have soared since the beginning of the year, with the average rental units in many cities inching further away from “affordable housing.”
According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, housing is considered “affordable” if it costs less than 30 per cent of a household’s before-income tax income.
The newest report from Rentals.ca shows cities within the region reporting rental increases upwards of 20 per cent since the start of 2022.
The report ranks cities in Canada based on the average rent price of a vacant one-bedroom unit.
Based on the report, the average one-bedroom unit in Canada costs $1,639 per month, while the average cost for a two-bedroom unit is $2,110.
Using the average monthly rental data from Rentals.ca, here is what your yearly pre-tax household income has to be in cities across Waterloo region if you want "affordable housing."
KITCHENER - $73,000 for a one-bedroom unit
Kitchener is currently ranked as the 11th most expensive city in Canada when it comes to one-bedroom rental units.
Kitchener was the only city in Waterloo region that saw the rental market decrease in the last month, dropping 0.76 per cent from May to June, or $13 per month.
The most recent report from Rentals.ca says the average one-bedroom rental price in Kitchener in June was $1,825.
Using the average June rental price, the yearly cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Kitchener is $21,900.
This means to be affordable, the household’s pre-tax income needs to be $6083.33 per month or $73,000 per year.
For those looking to rent a two-bedroom unit, the report says the average rent will come with a price tag of $2,115 per month.
This figure dropped 2.94 per cent, or $64, compared to the May report.
For a two-bedroom unit, the household will be spending $25,380 each year on rent.
For this to be considered affordable, the household’s pre-tax income will need to be $84,600, or $7,050 per month.
WATERLOO - $48,960 for a one-bedroom unit
Compared to other cities in the region, the monthly rental cost in Waterloo is significantly lower. The report indicates Waterloo is the 30th most expensive rental city in Canada.
The average monthly one-bedroom rent in Waterloo was $1,224 in June, an increase of 1.41 per cent from the previous month.
For a one-bedroom, the average renter will be paying $14,688 for rent per year.
To be considered affordable housing, the household will need an income of $48,960 or $4,080 per month.
When looking at a two-bedroom unit, the average rental price comes to $1,831 – an increase of 1.55 per cent from the price in May.
This comes out to an annual rental cost of $21,971 – meaning the yearly household income has to be $73,237 pre-tax, or $6,103.08 per month.
CAMBRIDGE - $74,800 for a one-bedroom unit
The rental price in Cambridge jumped significantly as prices for a one-bedroom unit increased 6.25 per cent from May to June according to the report.
The average one-bedroom rent is $1,870 – which is $22,440 per year.
To remain in the affordable range, the household income needs to be $74,800 per year or $6,233.33 per month.
Compared to a two-bedroom with an average rent of $2,315, or $27,780 per year, the yearly household pre-tax income needs to be $92,600.
This means the monthly pre-tax income will be $7,716.66.
GUELPH - $79,840 for a one-bedroom unit
The most expensive city in the region for a one-bedroom apartment is the City of Guelph, which ranks as the 7th most expensive city in Canada.
The average one-bedroom unit will set back renters $1,996 per month – a figure which increased by 2.36 per cent since May.
The yearly costs will come in at $23,952.
For this to be considered affordable, the pre-tax household income will need to be $79,840 per year or $6,570 per month.
The cost of a two-bedroom unit comes in at $2,271 per month – or $27,252 per year.
For this unit to be affordable, the yearly household income needs to be $90,840. This equates to a monthly salary of $7,570.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High temperatures caused section of U.K. airport's runway 'to lift'
One of the United Kingdom's largest airports suspended flights on Monday after high temperatures damaged a runway. Temperatures soared up to 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair sentenced to two years less a day for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair was sentenced on Monday to two years less a day in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young men in his Montreal apartment.
NEW | Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
West Virginia woman woke from two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker: police
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
CTV’s Omar Sachedina and his mother visit Uganda 50 years after expulsion of Asian community
For an exclusive W5 documentary to air this fall, CTV National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina makes a personal journey to Uganda with his mother, nearly 50 years after she was forced to leave her home when then-president Idi Amin expelled 80,000 Asians from the country.
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
London
-
Accused in sexual interference investigation charged a second time
A London man charged earlier this month as part of a sexual interference investigation has been arrested again, according to police.
-
'You will be protected': Pride London officials and police ensure safety after weekend altercation
Both London’s police chief and Pride London Festival organizers are reassuring Londoners that safety will be a top priority at this week’s events.
-
Putting a stop to serious crashes: Roundabout work gets underway
Construction is underway at a busy Lambton County intersection just north of the 402 and east of Sarnia, along Egremont Road, where serious car crashes and close calls are all too common.
Windsor
-
Summer on a budget: Free activities in Windsor-Essex to counter inflation
Inflation is the unwelcomed guest tagging along this summer.
-
'The damage is done': Farmers praying for another million dollar rain
Some much needed rain is still needed after some spotty summer showers across southwestern Ontario Sunday.
-
Recent fire has Windsor residents feeling 'The Barn' is vulnerable
Greg Spencer was surprised to hear smoke was emanating from the old Windsor Arena late last week.
Barrie
-
Barrie summer-long downtown road closures impact business
Over the next six weeks, the intersection of Collier Street and Poyntz Street will be closed.
-
Extreme heat warning issued in parts of Simcoe County: SMDHU
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit issued an extreme heat warning in parts of the region for Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Midland cousin duo win gold at national bowling competition
A cousin duo from Midland took home gold at a national bowling competition last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Dog owner in northern Ont. seriously injured after attack by their own dog
The owner of a mixed breed dog in French River had to be airlifted by ORNGE air ambulance July 14 after they were attacked by their own dog.
-
Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted release for reintegration program
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted Sudbury cop killer Peter Pennett, 57, has been granted permission for unescorted temporary absences for personal development to attend the 60-day 'First Steps' reintegration program at a community residential facility.
-
Court rules Minnow Lake group's KED appeal was 'entirely without merit,' must pay $37K in costs
A Superior Court judge has ruled the Minnow Lake Restoration Group must pay Greater Sudbury $37,000 in court costs.
Ottawa
-
Police insist Ottawa remains 'a safe city' following series of recent violent crimes
Ottawa police are reassuring the public about the safety of the capital following a series of recent shootings in the city.
-
Police investigating daytime shooting in Alta Vista neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Lamira Street and Rooneys Lane at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told CTV News Ottawa they heard gunshots in the area.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Hot and humid conditions set to grip Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for "hot and humid conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday."
Toronto
-
Family spends 23 hours travelling with WestJet only to end up back where they started
A Calgary family who flew to Toronto only to turn around and fly back home due to WestJet delays said their $4,000 vacation went 'down the drain.'
-
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
-
Well-known Toronto emergency physician dies suddenly while running
A well-known leader in Canadian emergency medicine has died. Doctor Paul Hannam was the chief of emergency medicine and the program medical director at North York General Hospital.
Montreal
-
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair gets jail term for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair has been sentenced to two years less a day for sexual assault.
-
Montreal Children's Hospital lifts 'emergency alert' and resumes normal ER operations
The Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) has lifted its emergency alert after serious overcrowding in its emergency room on Sunday.
-
Quebec man arrested for drunk driving with baby on board
A man who was allegedly intoxicated while driving a car with a baby inside has been arrested.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
-
Skepticism that N.B.’s health leadership shakeup will make any difference on the ground
Richard Wagner took his four-year-old to the Dr. Everett Chalmers emergency department Sunday night but ended up leaving without seeing a doctor.
-
Ukrainian doctors who fled the war to N.L. say they are frustrated with province
A physician who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine and arrived in Newfoundland last month says she's frustrated by a lack of communication from the provincial government -- and she's not the only one.
Winnipeg
-
'It was terrifying': Manitoba family waits an hour for help after bear repeatedly breaks into cottage
A Manitoba family is left with a hole in the side of their cottage and lingering fears after a bear broke in overnight.
-
Southern Manitoba could experience up to 150 mm of rain over next 48 hours
Manitobans in the southern part of the province are being warned to prepare for heavy amounts of rain over the next two days.
-
Man found dead inside hotel, 17-year-old arrested: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have a 17-year-old male in custody after a man was found dead in a hotel on Friday.
Calgary
-
Police shoot attempted break-in suspect in Coventry Hills, ASIRT investigating
One man is in hospital after being shot by Calgary police in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.
-
Significant wind event strikes Cypress County, Atla., damaging homes and vehicles
A significant wind event struck Cypress County in southeastern Alberta Monday afternoon, according to an emergency alert that originally described it as a tornado.
-
Alberta partners with Siksika Nation to create new police service
Alberta and Siksika Nation are partnering to bring a dedicated police service to the first nation.
Edmonton
-
'It's wonderful': Pediatric patients create art by controlling a computer with their minds
Pediatric patients at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital with restricted communication and physical control now have access to technology to help them play and make art.
-
Matthew McKnight's appeal dismissed in sexual assault sentencing
An appeal has been denied for the Edmonton bar promoter who was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault.
-
Parishioners return to Sacred Heart of the First Peoples Church
After years of repairs and renovations, parishioners streamed into the new Indigenized church for a rededication ceremony and the first mass back in the building in two years.
Vancouver
-
Truck crashes into overpass on Highway 1 in Langley
A truck carrying a load that made it too tall to clear an overpass crashed in Langley, causing major delays for drivers on Highway 1 Monday afternoon.
-
Hundreds of BC Ferries employees out sick at any given time, company says after latest cancellations
Ferry cancellations led to massive delays for people trying to return to the Lower Mainland from Salt Spring Island on Sunday night.
-
Feds pledge more money to help B.C. with fallout from climate change emergencies
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says Ottawa is providing $870 million to support recovery efforts after destructive flooding in British Columbia last fall.