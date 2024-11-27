Fires in Simcoe and Langton considered suspicious

Police are investigating two suspicious fires in Norfolk County.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to a structure fire on Fourteenth Street West in Simcoe on Tuesday around 10:19 p.m.

They said three buildings were affected, but no one was hurt.

The next day, police were called out to another fire at a home on 10th Concession Road in Langton around 2:04 a.m.

Police said the building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

Both fires are being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. People living in the areas of the fire are also asked to check home surveillance systems for any footage that may help with the investigations.