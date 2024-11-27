KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fires in Simcoe and Langton considered suspicious

    Fire and smoke erupt from a structure in this undated image. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police) Fire and smoke erupt from a structure in this undated image. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
    Share

    Police are investigating two suspicious fires in Norfolk County.

    Ontario Provincial Police were called to a structure fire on Fourteenth Street West in Simcoe on Tuesday around 10:19 p.m.

    They said three buildings were affected, but no one was hurt.

    The next day, police were called out to another fire at a home on 10th Concession Road in Langton around 2:04 a.m.

    Police said the building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

    Both fires are being treated as suspicious.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. People living in the areas of the fire are also asked to check home surveillance systems for any footage that may help with the investigations.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News