KITCHENER -- Police are still investigating after a car exploded and killed one person outside of the Kitchener courthouse on Friday.

Investigators believe that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED).

Officers conducted a search at a home on Heathwood Drive on Saturday, saying the residence is connected to the man who was killed.

"We'll take all evidence and information that was gathered from that to continue on with the investigation to determine a motive," said police spokesperson Cherri Greeno.

Police have not said if the man made the IED they suspect was responsible for the explosion, but they do believe he set it off.

"Determining who possibly would have made the device will be part of the investigation," Greeno said.

Police have not released the man's identity.

Officers were on scene at two residences on Friday: one on Heathwood Drive, the other on Grand Flats Trail. They were both cleared on Friday before Saturday's search warrant was carried out.

UPDATE: The two residences on Hearthwood Drive and Grand Flats Trail in Kitchener that are associated to the investigation have been cleared.



There is no further concern to public safety.



Duke Street, near Frederick Street, will be open soon.



Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/vhVA3Yvod1 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 14, 2020

Most neighbours that CTV Kitchener spoke with on Heathwood say they didn't know the man.

One, however, said they bumped into him a handful of times, and said he was polite. That neighbour recognized his car from a photo.

In front of the Kitchener courthouse, debris and burn marks remain where the explosion happened. Police had blocked off the road for several hours on Friday while they investigated.

Former OPP Commissioner and public safety analyst Chris Lewis says there is most likely a motive.

"It's either a homicide or a suicide, or ultimately an intended homicide that went bad," Lewis said.

"Really, I don't see any other alternatives with an improvised device."

Police say they will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

At this time, they're not looking for any other suspects.