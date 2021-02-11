GUELPH -- An associate professor at the University of Guelph has created a website recognizing the contributions of Black Canadians.

Dr. Jade Ferguson is working with the Waterloo Public Library to share the stories of the Black community in Guelph and Wellington County.

"I think people don't know about the rich history that is in Waterloo, Kitchener and Guelph," Dr. Ferguson said. "I think once you hear about that history, you can sort of imagine and see these spaces differently."

The website includes an interactive map showing Black homes in the early 1900s.

The Guelph Black Heritage Society also has resources aimed at empowering the Black community, both past and present.