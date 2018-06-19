

CTV Kitchener





Canada’s top debit payment system operator has set up shop in Waterloo Region.

Interac officially opened its innovation lab at the Communitech hub in downtown Kitchener Tuesday afternoon.

Debbie Gamble, the company’s vice-president of digital products and platforms, says Interac is opening a facility in the region because of the amout of tech and innovation talent available.

“It’s an amazing ecosystem for ideas, for academic support, for the startup community and for larger entities like Interac to tap into,” she said Tuesday.

A lab director and a couple students have already started working at the lab, and Interac plans to grow its team in the near future.

The people working there will be looking to develop potential new products related to Interac’s business interests, some of which could be related to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain.

A number of major Canadian companies, including TD Bank and Canadian Tire, have set up innovation labs in the same building in recent years.