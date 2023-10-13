Intensifying conflict in Israel-Gaza prompts local safety concerns

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says it will be stepping up patrols at faith-based locations and organizations in response to what it calls “global threats online” related to the Israel-Gaza war.

Meanwhile the Waterloo Region District School Board said students absent Friday due to safety concerns would not be penalized.

It comes after former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal reportedly called for a global day of protest on Friday against Israel. It has some in the Waterloo Region Jewish community fearing fearful.

“It’s very personal and everyone is very anxious and worried,” said Waterloo rabbi Moshe Goldman.

Goldman said he fears for loved ones in Israel and is now also concerned the conflict could spill over into Canada.

“Thank God so far there hasn’t been any incidents of violence against the Jewish community and I hope it stays that way,” he said.

Goldman said police have been co-ordinating to help keep the Jewish community safe.

In a statement posted to X on Thursday, WRPS said it is monitoring the situation closely and is connected to community leaders in the region to provide ongoing support and safety planning.

Several police services across the province, including in Guelph, issued similar statements the same day.

“The good news is at this point, we’re not aware of any credible threats in the community,” Guelph police spokesperson Scott Tracey said Friday.

Both the Waterloo Region public and Catholic school boards told CTV News they’re prepared to support the safety and wellbeing of student both directly and indirectly affected by the conflict.

For kids with questions about the war, mental health experts suggest offering age-appropriate answers.

“And being open,” said Krista Sibbilin, director of services at the Canadian Mental Health Association. “Providing open-ended questions of how that might impact them. How are you feeling? What does that look like? What questions do you have?”

Goldman just hopes a resolution is found, and quickly.

“We have to figure it out and we have to stop hoping that if we throw enough fire power, that the other side will disappear,” he said.

LATEST ON THE WAR

The Israel-Gaza war, which is now in its seventh day, has claimed at least 2,800 lives on both sides.

On Friday, Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza after Israel's military told some one million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

The UN warned that so many people fleeing en masse -- almost half the Gaza population -- would be calamitous. Hamas, which staged a shocking and brutal attack on Israel nearly a week ago and has fired thousands of rockets since, dismissed the evacuation order as a ploy and called on people to stay in their homes.

The evacuation order, which applies to Gaza City, home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, sparked widespread panic among civilians and aid workers already running from Israeli airstrikes and contending with a total siege of Gaza. Israel has cut off all food, water and supplies and caused a territory-wide blackout.

With file from The Associated Press