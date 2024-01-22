Inquest into Grand Valley inmate's 2016 death begins today

The inquest into the death of an inmate at Kitchener's Grand Valley Institution has begun.

In July of 2016, Terry Baker was found unresponsive in her cell and died two days later.

She was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the 2002 death of Orangeville teen Robbie McLennan.

A coroner's inquest was first announced at the end of 2017.

The inquest into her death was postponed twice because of the pandemic and due todelays in getting documents from Corrections Canada.

In May of last year, the coroner's office announced it would hear motions to prepare for the inquest.

BAKER'S DEATH

According to Kim Pate, who was the CEO of the Elizabeth Fry Society at the time of the death, Baker was found in a segregation cell with a ligature around her neck.

Inmates who knew Baker also said she had a long history with segregation.

The 30-year-old had spent more than a decade at Grand Valley.

An inquest is mandatory whenever a prisoner dies in custody.

Inanother similar case in 2007, Ashley Smith strangled herself to death inside the prison. Inmates said Baker was also in segregation at the time of Smith’s death.

Inquests examine events around a death and jurors may issue recommendations to help prevent similar events from occurring.

With reporting from CTV's Heather Senoran and Jennifer Baker