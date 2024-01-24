Inquest hears about Terry Baker’s time in GVI segregation

The inquest into Terry Baker’s death at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont. heard details Wednesday about her mental health struggles and time in segregation.

Baker, 30, was found unresponsive in a cell with a ligature around her neck on July 4, 2016.

She died two days later.

On Monday, the inquest heard details about Baker’s troubled past before and after her incarceration. She developed substance abuse issues at the age of 13, and was allegedly bullied and sexually assaulted, eventually developing self-harming behaviours. Baker had also left her adoptive family and was living in shelters or with acquaintances.

At the age of 16, she was given a life sentence for the 2002 death of Orangeville teen Robbie McLennan.

Tuesday’s testimony included information on correctional institutions within Canada, mental health supports and rates of inmate suicide.

On Wednesday, the jury heard from Charlene Byfield who held several different positions at GVI.

She was assigned to Baker’s case management team in 2015 and described her as friendly.

“She grew up here as an inmate, as she started here very young,” Byfield told the inquest. “She knew a lot of staff and a lot of staff knew her.”

Mental health struggles

Baker also struggled with her mental health.

The inquest heard that she had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, people with BPD may have difficulty regulating their emotions or controlling their impulses. They can experience intense emotions when there are small changes to their environment and may also have other mental health issues, like depression.

Baker had been prescribed medications, including anti-depressants, anti-psychotics and mood stabilizers.

However she repeatedly tried to kill or harm herself during her incarceration by swallowing batteries, drinking bleach, banging her head against the wall or ligatures.

The inquest heard that Baker was repeatedly put into isolation under suicide watch, placed in restraints, or had her possessions taken away. Staff were also told that giving her attention would reinforce self-harming behaviours.

Despite her history and lack of improvement, the jury was told that no changes were made to Baker’s management or treatment plan.

More to come…