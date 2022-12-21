'Infla-dating:' Inflation causes shift in dating culture

Dating can be difficult at the best of times, but when you factor in inflation, going on a date can now put a significant dent in your wallet.

Dating sites like Plenty of Fish and Bumble have put out their anticipated dating trends for 2023. A common theme among them is that elaborate dates are being pushed out to make way for more budget-friendly ones – all thanks to the high cost of living.

"Not going to lie, since the living cost is so high, I feel like dating is not even worth it anymore," one post-secondary student told CTV News.

"People want to have experiences other than just to date, and that costs money," another person said.

Dating sites have coined this era of dating "infla-dating," which means going on less expensive dates due to inflation.

"If you're on a first date, to have to spend $100 to see if you like this person, especially with online dating. That would be a tough sell I think," Jessica Kuiken said, a dating coach from Guelph who created The Dating Academy.

She says she's seen the shift among her clients. First date defaults like dinner and drinks are becoming less popular. So is meeting someone who lives further away.

"I've travelled up to three hours to go on a date. Those days are done. You're not going to fill up your gas tank to meet someone for the first time," Kuiken said.

But this doesn't mean romance is dead. There are more affordable date options.

"You could take a drive and go look at Christmas lights. You could grab Starbucks and go around the lake. You can go for different hikes which is lovely," she said. "Snowshoeing, tobogganing would be super fun I think."

One person who spoke with CTV News said she prefers the simpler dates.

"It wasn't planned, it was just kind of serendipity that it happened and we just went and grabbed some hot dogs and I had such a fun time," the woman said.

Kuiken said this shift in the dating scene is beneficial because spending more money forces people to commit to the process.

"I think if you're more in the hookup culture or you're more just looking for some company, it definitely deters you in a different way," Kuiken said.

She said it also encourages people to be more up front about their financial situation.

"If you can have these honest conversations on a first date or a second date, it builds trust together so you can continue on the dating journey."

So while the cost of dates may be up, perhaps the chances of finding someone are greater too. Or it could just be a reminder that money can't buy love anyway.