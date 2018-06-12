

CTV Kitchener





Police officers and the Canadian Coast Guard rescued three people from the frigid and choppy waters of Lake Huron after their sailboat capsized.

Huron County OPP officers were called to a section of the lake near Bayfield Sunday morning in response to the capsizing.

According to police, the three people in the boat – London men between the ages of 19 and 24 – were not wearing lifejackets and did not have any safety equipment on their boat, which was about two kilometres into the lake.

“The strong winds and heavy wave activity on Lake Huron simply overpowered the inexperienced and ill-prepared sail-boaters,” police said in a media release.

A patrolling police boat was able to find the capsized sailboat within 10 minutes. The three people who had been tossed out of it were attempting to hold onto its hull. Police pulled the trio out of the water, and Coast Guard personnel took them to shore.

The three men were treated for hypothermia and exhaustion. They were not seriously injured.