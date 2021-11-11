Indigenous veteran attends his first Remembrance Day ceremony

KITCHENER -

An Indigenous veteran has waited years to be invited to a Remembrance Day ceremony.

He attended his first one Thursday in New Hamburg.

“It’s way long overdue,” said Scott Norton. “This is just the beginning.”

It was his chance to acknowledge and honour other Indigenous veterans.

“We do have a lot of veterans that are not noticed, and this is that time for us to have that inclusion of Indigenous and non-Indigenous at the same time.”

With his son by his side, the retired corporal laid a wreath at the New Hamburg cenotaph during Thursday's ceremony.

“It was more humbling and honoured to also have that young man beside me, that’s my son laying that wreath with me, to be able to do that piece together as he is serving now.”

Norton says he’s asked for years to be a part of Remembrance Day ceremonies in Waterloo Region, but he’s never received a reply.

He says this was the first time he was invited and calls it an honour.

“I’m really hoping that in the years to come that this just continues, and we are able to have a bigger contingency of Indigenous veterans [who] feel that they can come out to this, and be a part of this whole brotherhood and sisterhood.”

“I really wanted this to be part of the ceremony,” said Angie Hallman, a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 532. “[I] had done some research independently to learn that 1995 was the first time Indigenous veterans who served Turtle Island and Canada were allowed to lay a wreath on Remembrance Day.”

Norton said it was a chance for reflection and change.

“I truly hope with truth and reconciliation, it’s an education piece for everyone.”

Norton joined the Armed Forces at the age of 17, and his son is now following in his footsteps.

“I enjoyed a lot of it, but some of it wasn’t so good on my body. And once some people realized I was Indigenous it turned the tables a bit on how I was treated.”

The wreath that Norton placed at the cenotaph included artwork from local Indigenous students as a way to acknowledge those who made the ultimate sacrifice.