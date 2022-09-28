Indigenous-based mural unveiled in Kitchener’s Victoria Park

A new mural has been unveiled at Kitchener’s Victoria Park Pavilion, with the artwork created by a youth Indigenous program in collaboration with Family and Children’s Services of Waterloo Region.

Released on Wednesday, the program connects young people with elders and knowledge keepers to pass down lessons on culture, art and care for the land.

The artist behind the mural said he worked with the young people in the program to come up with the concept of the mural.

“I’m the one who kind of led the project, everyone helped paint it,” said Michael Cywink, Indigenous cultural arts educator and curator.

The mural was created by participants in the Land-Based Indigenous Pride Group.

“It was a collaborative effort, what happened at the bringing is I came in, met with the group, and did a couple art workshops to generate some ideas, and we wanted to do something that represented the group and a lot of experiences they had,” said Cywink

With all the ideas out in the open, Cywink put them together into one image.

The inspiration for the mural comes from experiences, with the ideas intertwined together into a representation of community and family.

“That’s where I come in, I bring my ideas as an artist, and we work through it together,” said Cywink.