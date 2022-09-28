Indigenous-based mural unveiled in Kitchener’s Victoria Park

A new mural was unveiled at Kitchener's Victoria Park Pavilion. (Dave Petite/CTV News Kitchener) A new mural was unveiled at Kitchener's Victoria Park Pavilion. (Dave Petite/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 km/h).

An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown, Sept. 28, 2022, at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

London

  • Owner’s inaction leaves demolition of fire-gutted Dairy Queen to city hall

    Fire ravaged and forgotten, the remains of a former Dairy Queen may soon have a date with the wrecking ball. On Aug. 10, city officials issued a Property Standards Order to make the building safe — but due to inaction by the owner, civic administration now recommend the municipality demolish what remains at the owner’s expense.

    Charred remains of the former Dairy Queen at 421 Wharncliffe Road South, as seen on Sept. 28, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

  • Former LHSC nurse fined $10K after violating Reopening Ontario Act

    Kristen Nagle, a controversial figure who helped organize anti COVID-19 lockdown measures in London, Ont. and elsewhere has been hit with a major monetary penalty after violating provincial COVID-19 measures when she attended a service at the Church of God in Aylmer, Ont. last year.

  • WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE | Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane

    Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 km/h).

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver