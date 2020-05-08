FERGUS -- A police forensics vehicle was parked in front of a home on Forfar Street East in Fergus on Friday evening, after an incident that police say sent one person to hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police told CTV News the incident occurred in front of a home at 4:30 p.m. and that a resident sustained injuries from an unknown suspect.

Police say the person has non-life threatening injuries but did not disclose any more information about nature of the incident.

A number of police vehicles were parked near the scene Friday afternoon and evening.

Officials are considering this an isolated incident.

This is a developing story.