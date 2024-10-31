Impaired driver hits sign, drives into Guelph park: police

A Guelph man is facing an impaired driving charge and a hefty repair bill after police said he hit a sign and drove into a park.

A witness told Guelph Police a vehicle had hit a sign at York Road and Wyndham Street South around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday. The witness told police the vehicle went into a park and stopped briefly before the driver took off again.

Officers later found a heavily-damaged vehicle near Downey Road and Niska Road. They said one of its front tires was missing.

When police spoke to the driver, they said they could smell alcohol on his breath, he was unsteady on his feet and he was wearing his sweater inside out.

The driver was arrested and taken to the police station where he refused to provide a breath sample several times.

The 21-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample and failing to remain at a collision.

His licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.