Impaired charges for man driving stolen tractor: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a man they say was caught driving a stolen tractor while impaired by drugs.

Officers spotted the tractor, with a plow attached to it, being driven on Wellington Street near McRae Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say they noticed signs of impairment from the driver when they pulled him over. They arrested him, and confirmed he was impaired when they tested him back at the station.

A 20-year-old Guelph man has been charged with impaired driving and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

His driver's licence was suspended for three months and the tractor was seized.