It’s creators are calling it the region’s first permanent immersive gallery.

Tuesday marks the grand opening of EYEPOOL at THEMUSUEM.

The museum said EYEPOOL comes purposefully built to host digital, projection-based content featuring rotating themes and artwork from various artists to appeal to a broad audience.

“We are just delighted,” David Marskell, CEO of THEMUSEUM said. “This is our 20th anniversary, and as a legacy, we wanted to invest in a new gallery. Obviously, in this technology-based community, a digital immersive space was very high on our priority list.”

Marskell said THEMUSEUM spent almost half a million dollars on the immersive display.

“We began working on this in the height of COVID at least two years ago,” said Marskell. “We needed to identify the space. We worked with NEO Architects locally here to design the space and to build it out.”

The first exhibit at EYEPOOL will be ‘Impossible Geometries.’

As a permanent fixture at THEMUSEUM, EYEPOOL will feature a variety of themes and content in response to current seasons, issues, artists, trends and more.

THEMUSEUM said it will work with artists and creators who are in line with the vision to awe, inspire and enlighten audiences, as well as prioritize local artists, furthering Kitchener-Waterloo’s arts and culture landscape.

Marskell said they want to work with local digital artists to create different themes.

“Our motto going back 20 years – we were a children’s museum – was art and technology at play. So we’ve always come from that place of having some art and technology or science connected,” he said.

The immersive experience allows for interaction with the walls and floors.

“There’s certain games where you have to flip over tiles, and so on, as the tide of lava is raising, so you’ve got a pressure of timing. So there’s a little bit of everything,” said Marskell.

Information on tickets can be found by clicking here.