Images of Hitler affixed to Guelph, Ont. synagogue door, police say

Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti, including stickers bearing the image of Adolf Hitler, were found on the front doors of a Guelph, Ont. synagogue.

On Tuesday, Guelph police released photos of a man they’re looking to identify in connection to the incident at Beth Isaiah Synagogue on Surrey Street West.

Police say a synagogue employee reported finding the anti-Semetic stickers on the front doors just before noon on Friday.

Surveillance video revealed a man arriving at the synagogue on foot around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Police say he placed the stickers on the doors and then appeared to photograph himself with the stickers in the background.

The man was wearing a dark jacket with a sweater hood pulled up over his head, black pants, black boots, black gloves, a dark-coloured backpack and a balaclava-style mask over his face. He was last seen walking northbound on Dublin Street South.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.