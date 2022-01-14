Image released in connection to Kitchener gas station robbery

Waterloo regional police are looking to identify and talk to this person in connection to a Kitchener robbery. (Source: WRPS) (Jan. 13, 2021) Waterloo regional police are looking to identify and talk to this person in connection to a Kitchener robbery. (Source: WRPS) (Jan. 13, 2021)

Kitchener Top Stories