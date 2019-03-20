

Two people are facing charges after an illegal cannabis store in Cambridge was raided by police.

Regional police along with members of the provincial cannabis enforcement team executed a search warrant at the store on March 7.

As a result, police seized cannabis, hash, CBD oil, shatter, cannabis edibles, lotions and creams, cannabis plants and vaporizer pens.

Two Cambridge women, 18 and 32, are facing a number of charges, including selling and possession of cannabis contrary to the Cannabis Act.

They were released with an appearance notice and are expected at the Kitchener courthouse at a later date.