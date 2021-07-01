KITCHENER -- Police have released the identity of a 46-year-old Guelph man who died following a boating incident on Belwood Lake.

Wellington County OPP were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. Thursday and arrived to bystanders trying to save a man who had been injured.

"It was a very emotional scene and very emotional for everyone involved," said Jonathan Karn, deputy fire chief of Centre Wellington Fire Rescue. "For a lot of the bystanders it's really the first time they're involved in something like this."

On Saturday, police identified the deceased as Stuart Tucker.

Officials say Tucker was on a boat with his family when he somehow ended up in the water and didn't resurface.

"There were a number of boats in the area and that likely played a role in having this person removed from the water as quickly as it happened," said Karn.

Other emergency crews, like Ornge Ambulance, also arrived at the lake in response to the incident, but did not transport him to a hospital, as he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet about the cause of the incident, as an investigation is still underway.

Last week, fire crews responded to back-to-back calls on Sunday at Belwood Lake and the Elora Gorge and rescued two people.

"We've had a number of water calls this week and I really think that's due to the fact that we have a lot of visitors coming into our area," said Karn. "When it comes to tubing, make sure you go through an approved operator in the Elora Gorge, and as far as Belwood Lake goes, always wear your personal floatation device, know the area you're in, and understand the waterways you're in."