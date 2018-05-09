Two people are facing charges following the discovery of an alleged ID lab in Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police say they found the lab April 26, as officers executed a search warrant at a property on Regina Street.

Inside, they allegedly came across a large amount of stolen items, including IDs, credit cards, keys, electronics and tools, as well as thousands of dollars in counterfeit cash.

Also seized from the home were various weapons, crystal meth and fentanyl, and what police believe was stolen mail.

According to police, the IDs are believed to have been stolen from homes, vehicles and mailboxes around Waterloo Region and nearby communities and then used to create fraudulent bank accounts and credit cards.

Const. David Lea says officers saw computers, scanners and printers in the building that could be used to create fake IDs.

“We saw … identity cards in various stages of being made,” he says.

A 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Waterloo, are facing charges including breaking and entering, possession of stolen property, forgery, identity theft, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, manufacturing counterfeit currency and theft.

Police say they expect to lay more charges against the pair. Investigators will be in touch with suspected victims as they identify them. It is believed that the tally of victims may run into the hundreds – many of whom may not be aware that anything was stolen from them.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa