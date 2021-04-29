KITCHENER -- An Ayr woman won more than $72,000 in a Poker lottery game in February.

Nancy Davis won a jackpot of $67,683.70, and added on a instant win of $5,000 to bring her winnings to $72,683.30.

Davis, who is retired, said she's a regular lottery player. She won $50,000 about 10 years ago.

She said she was out for groceries when she discovered her Poker win.

“I thought I won $500 but then realized I actually won $72,000. I’m pretty sure my mouth dropped open but because of the mask no one could see," she said in a news release.

Davis said she'll share her winnings with her children and wants to travel when it's safe again.

"I was shocked," she said. "This is amazing."

Davis bought her winning ticket at Zehrs at Pioneer Drive in Kitchener.