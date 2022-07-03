'I was legitimately terrified': Encampment resident recounts armed police response

What ended up being a false alarm saw Waterloo regional police respond to a weapons call at a Kitchener encampment with guns drawn on Saturday.

A video of the incident shared with CTV News shows two officers walking through the camp with their guns pointed in the same direction. A third officer holds a shield in front of them.

An encampment resident who said he was one of the people in the tent police were focused on described the situation as frightening.

“I was actually legitimately terrified,” said James David. “Not of being arrested, because I didn’t do anything, I was just terrified of – I mean there was an assault rifle with a laser pointed at me… barking orders that I don’t even know what the hell is going on in the first place.”

“So I’m trying to keep my bipolar in check because they’re just doing their jobs and we have to respect each other,” David continued.

“In the heated moment like that, I’m surprised my bipolar didn’t get me shot.”

'HIGH PRIORITY' RESPONSE

In a media release, Waterloo regional police said officers were called to the site around 4 p.m. Saturday, after a security guard working there reported a gun was used during a fight.

Police said officers identified the person in question, but after further investigation, no weapons were located and the man was “released unconditionally.”

Given the type of disturbance call they received, police said they "responded with high priority due to public safety concerns and to ensure the safety of those in the immediate area."

Police said no one was hurt in the incident.

CTV News asked police for an interview on Monday, no one was available to comment on-camera but police provided an emailed statement.

They said upon arrival at the camp, officers were able to quickly identify the subject, establish communication and bring a peaceful end to the incident.

“In any situation where a firearm is believed to be involved, the priority of our officers is to always de-escalate the situation to ensure public safety,” police said in the statement, in part.