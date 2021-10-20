'I was in disbelief': Lottery win for Kitchener woman

Kitchener -

A grocery store run turned into life changing moment for Nancy Ahrens, who shared her excitement when she picked up her prize at the OLG prize center in Toronto.

“I was in disbelief when I saw the prize amount,” recalled Ahrens when she checked her ticket at the grocery store for the Sept. 11 draw. “I thought the machine was broken!”

Ahrens said she went home to tell her husband she had just won $122,532.40.

“I’m pretty sure he was more excited than me!” she said.

The mother of two, who is also an educational assistant, said she plans to use some of the money for home renovations and share some with family.