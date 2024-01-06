‘I was excited and nervous’: Cambridge woman wins over $200k in lottery
A 25-year-old Cambridge woman hit the jackpot while playing Instant Top Up.
Haley Heaton said she couldn’t believe what she was seeing when she went to cash her tickets and heard the word ‘Jackpot’.
At the time of her win, the jackpot had grown to $274,873.30.
“I was excited and nervous. I never had this much money before. With my age, I feel very lucky,” she said in a news release from OLG. “It’s an unreal feeling.”
The mother of three says she plans to pay off her car and put a down payment on a house.
The winning ticket was purchased at Little Short Stop on Hespeler Road in Cambridge.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alaska Airlines 737 lands safely after a window blows out nearly 5 kilometres over Oregon
An Alaska Airlines jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff nearly five kilometres above Oregon, creating a gaping hole that sucked clothing off a child and forced the pilots to make an emergency landing as its 174 passengers and six crew members donned oxygen masks.
On Jan. 6 many Republicans blamed Trump for the Capitol riot. Now they endorse his presidential bid
Saturday marks the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and Donald Trump, the former president, is far-and-away the leading Republican candidate in 2024. He still refuses to acknowledge his earlier loss to President Joe Biden.
Teen charged after vehicle crashes into Toronto house, injuring 6 people
A 17-year-old has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act in relation to a Tesla that crashed into a Toronto townhouse and injured six people just after midnight on Friday.
Family grieves daughter who died after Thunder Bay police did not respond to 911 call
The family of a woman found dead in northern Ontario after officers reportedly did not respond to a 911 call say the case raises concerns about the treatment of First Nations women by Thunder Bay police.
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in 'initial response' to killing of top leader from allied Hamas
Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel on Saturday, warning that the barrage was its initial response to the targeted killing, presumably by Israel, of a top Hamas leader in Lebanon's capital earlier this week.
Russian shelling kills 11 in Donetsk region while Ukraine claims it hit a Crimean air base
Eleven people were killed Saturday in Russian shelling in Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk province, according to regional Gov. Vadym Filashkin. Five children were among the dead and eight further people were wounded in the attack on the Pokrovsk district, he said.
Toronto-based director of Mickey Mouse horror film: 'We kind of shook the world'
A Canadian horror director is riding a wave of viral buzz for turning Disney's most famous character into a gruesome slasher flick.
What we expect to learn about UFOs in 2024
From an official Canadian report to a new Pentagon UFO chief, this is what we expect to learn about unidentified flying objects in 2024.
A greener Parliament Hill? House of Commons looking into swapping out shuttles for EV option
The House of Commons is looking into whether it can go greener by swapping out its parliamentary precinct shuttles for an electric vehicle alternative.
London
-
'Those cries haunt me to this day': Final victim impact statements heard in London, Ont. courtroom in Veltman sentencing
It took two full days to hear all 70 victim impact statements in the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of first-degree murder in a 2021 truck attack against a London Muslim family.
-
$400K in fines levelled against 2 Oxford County construction companies in fatal 2020 Teeple Terrace collapse
Three years after a condominium under construction partially collapsed in west London, Ont., killing two workers, the province has levelled $400,000 in fines against two companies involved in the building’s construction.
-
Trosow wants to broaden council colleagues' motion targeting unethical 'renovictions'
Momentum is building behind a motion at city hall to discourage so-called 'renovictions' that drive low-income tenants from their homes so that the landlord can hike the rent.
Windsor
-
Man beaten with golf club while sleeping, 2 suspects charged: Windsor police
A man is recovering in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was beaten by two suspects with a golf club while he slept on Thursday.
-
OPP charge Windsor, Ont. man in 3 break and enter, shoplifting incidents
A Windsor man is facing multiple charges following three separate break and enter and shoplifting incidents, two of which targeted the same Lakeshore business.
-
WPS looking for three robbery suspects
According to police, the people seen in the video are wanted in connection to a robbery in east Windsor.
Barrie
-
Charges laid after fiery fail-to-remain crash in Gravenhurst on New Year's Eve
A Gravenhurst man is facing charges after the driver of a vehicle fled from a crash in Gravenhurst overnight on New Year's Eve.
-
OPP officers cleared of wrongdoing in arrest of man in Shelburne
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared two officers in Shelburne of wrongdoing in relation to an arrest in Shelburne that saw a man suffer broken ribs last September.
-
Family grieves daughter who died after Thunder Bay police did not respond to 911 call
The family of a woman found dead in northern Ontario after officers reportedly did not respond to a 911 call say the case raises concerns about the treatment of First Nations women by Thunder Bay police.
Northern Ontario
-
First Nations couple unhappy with treatment at Sudbury store, calling it a human rights violation
An Indigenous family from Whitefish River First Nation say their rights were violated during a recent shopping trip to Sudbury.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane breaks down during his family vacation in Jamaica
It's déjà vu for the prime minister after his plane broke down while on a family vacation in Jamaica, the second such incident in a span of months.
-
Family grieves daughter who died after Thunder Bay police did not respond to 911 call
The family of a woman found dead in northern Ontario after officers reportedly did not respond to a 911 call say the case raises concerns about the treatment of First Nations women by Thunder Bay police.
Ottawa
-
One dead in fire at Kanata seniors' residence
Ottawa police have confirmed that one person has died after a fire broke out in a seniors' residence in Kanata late Friday night.
-
No injures reported after fire in L'Orignal, Ont. apartment complex
Ontario Provincial Police say no one has been reported hurt after a fire in an apartment complex in L'Orignal, east of Ottawa.
-
Ottawa film industry thriving: City of Ottawa
The film and TV production industries are thriving in Ottawa, the city posted on X.
Toronto
-
Police identify 19-year-old fatally shot at Mississauga nightclub
Police have identified a 19-year-old woman who was fatally shot at a Mississauga nightclub last month and say she was an innocent bystander.
-
Toronto-based director of Mickey Mouse horror film: 'We kind of shook the world'
A Canadian horror director is riding a wave of viral buzz for turning Disney's most famous character into a gruesome slasher flick.
-
Teen charged after vehicle crashes into Toronto house, injuring 6 people
A 17-year-old has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act in relation to a Tesla that crashed into a Toronto townhouse and injured six people just after midnight on Friday.
Montreal
-
A week of house fires have caused six deaths in Quebec
Yet another residential fire has claimed a life in Quebec, bringing the total deaths to six since Jan. 3.
-
Man arrested after 29-year-old woman found dead in Granby, Que.
A man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a woman in Granby, in Quebec's Eastern Townships. Police have identified the victim as 29-year-old Chloé Lauzon-Rivard.
-
Montreal teens jump into action to save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
Moncton, N.B., city councillor talks downtown tenant safety, homelessness
A Moncton city councillor has heard the complaints from one downtown landlord about tenant safety and said he’s sympathetic and willing to try and find solutions.
-
Calls for power in Dartmouth, N.S., homeless encampment ignite debate
As bitter cold weather looms over Halifax, some people call for more Halifax tent encampments to receive electricity.
-
New research method helps verify event mentioned in the Bible's Old Testament
Using a new technological method of measuring the magnetic field recorded in burnt bricks, researchers from four Israeli universities helped archaeologists corroborate an event described in the Old Testament of the Bible: the conquest of the Philistine city of Gath by Hazel, King of Aram.
Winnipeg
-
Inside the RCAF mission to rescue 10 people in N.W.T. plane crash
Flying 2,000 feet above the frozen wilderness in the Northwest Territories, flares illuminated the sky as Sgt. Vincent CBenoit stood by the open bay doors of the Hercules aircraft and got ready to jump.
-
On Jan. 6 many Republicans blamed Trump for the Capitol riot. Now they endorse his presidential bid
Saturday marks the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and Donald Trump, the former president, is far-and-away the leading Republican candidate in 2024. He still refuses to acknowledge his earlier loss to President Joe Biden.
-
'Citizens shouldn't be dying': Criminologist raising concerns about police violence in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg-based criminologist is raising concerns about police violence in the city, saying that the incidents involving police are becoming more violent and preventable.
Calgary
-
2-alarm fire burns multi-family units in Sage Hill
An investigation is underway into a two-alarm fire early Saturday in Sage Hill.
-
Road rage incident near Beiseker results in charges against Drumheller man as 80-year-old hospitalized
A Drumheller resident faces multiple charges after getting into an altercation with an 80-year-old man in Beiseker early Saturday morning.
-
Victim in Thursday morning's deadly Brentwood home invasion identified
Calgary police have identified the person killed during Thursday morning's home invasion in Brentwood as John Wayne Davis.
Edmonton
-
Alberta faces multiple challenges supporting population boom: economist
Alberta's been calling for more people to move to the province, and that's what's been happening in droves this past year.
-
2-alarm fire burns multi-family units in Sage Hill
An investigation is underway into a two-alarm fire early Saturday in Sage Hill.
-
'You want to have hope for them': Edmonton police unit dedicated to helping high-risk offenders
Two officers from the Edmonton Police Service Behavioural Assessment Unit recently spoke to CTV News Edmonton about their work with high-risk offenders.
Vancouver
-
'Completely demoralizing': B.C. men with COVID-19 vaccine injuries frustrated by compensation delays
Two B.C. men who were approved for federal vaccine injury compensation say they're still waiting on tens of thousands of dollars each.
-
'Simultaneous and potentially co-ordinated' stabbings at 2 B.C. prisons result in hospital lockdown
Abbotsford Regional Hospital was placed on lockdown Thursday night as health-care workers dealt with inmates involved in a pair of serious stabbing incidents at federal prisons in the area.
-
'Random, indiscriminate spree of property destruction': 100 vehicles vandalized in Vancouver in 1 night
At least 100 vehicles along a nearly six-kilometre swath of Vancouver's West Side had their windows smashed in overnight this week, according to Vancouver police.