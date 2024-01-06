‘I was excited and nervous’: Cambridge woman wins over $200k in lottery

A 25-year-old Cambridge woman hit the jackpot while playing Instant Top Up.

Haley Heaton said she couldn’t believe what she was seeing when she went to cash her tickets and heard the word ‘Jackpot’.

At the time of her win, the jackpot had grown to $274,873.30.

“I was excited and nervous. I never had this much money before. With my age, I feel very lucky,” she said in a news release from OLG. “It’s an unreal feeling.”

The mother of three says she plans to pay off her car and put a down payment on a house.

The winning ticket was purchased at Little Short Stop on Hespeler Road in Cambridge.