‘I needed to get them out’: Cambridge woman alerts neighbors to house fire

A Cambridge family has been displaced after an early morning house fire, and they have their neighbour to thank for alerting them to the flames.

Araz Mardirosian smelled burning wood around 4 a.m. Thursday and then realized it was coming from her neighbour’s home on Patton Drive.

“There was a lot of smoke and there were flames building up on top, so I called the fire department and ran across to wake the family up,” Mardirosian told CTV News. “I knew they had small children so I needed to get them out. I was banging and yelling out: ‘Fire! Get out! You need to get out, there’s a fire.’ So I woke them up and got them out as fast as I could.”

Home security footage, from a nearby property, captured the moment Mardirosian ran across the street and started banging on the front door.

Araz Mardirosian can be seen in security footage running towards her neighbour's burning home on Patton Drive in Cambridge.

Neighbours tell CTV News a family of seven lives in the home and three of the children are under of the age of five. They also said the family moved to Patton Drive less than a year ago.

The fire department tweeted that everyone who lives in the home escaped unharmed.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate has not yet been released.

The family told CTV News that it could be months before they can move back into their home, meaning they’ll have to find somewhere else to spend the holidays.