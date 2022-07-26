An 81-year-old grandmother from St. Agatha has once again beat the odds and claimed her third lottery win.

Theresa Grant won $100,000 in the June 27 draw, with her ticket that matched the last six of the seven ENCORE numbers in the correct order.

According to OLG, the 81-year-old mother of three and grandmother of three says this isn’t her first time winning the lottery.

“I won $215,000 in 1998 with Superstar Bingo, and $27,000 with The Link,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

"I play twice a week,” said Grant in a media release. "I checked my ticket at the casino, and I just stood there in disbelief. I checked it three more times to make sure my eyes were working properly."

Grant told all her friends and family the good news about her win. "Everyone was so happy for me. They kept saying how lucky I was to win big again."

She plans to pay off her home with her win.

“I will never stop playing,” she said.

"I hope everyone can experience this magical moment,” said Grant