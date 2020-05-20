KITCHENER -- The federal and provincial governments announced Wednesday that they would be widening Highway 401 from six lanes to 10 through Cambridge.

The major expansion is aimed at relieving congestion along the country's busiest highway, specifically through the Waterloo Region-Toronto corridor.

The widening will happen between Hespeler Road and Townline Road, a roughly 3.7 km stretch of highway, with construction slated to begin later this year.

"Highway 401 is a lifeline for travel and the movement of goods throughout our province and that's why we are making historic investments to expand and modernize it," said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, in a news release.

"Together with our federal partners, we are investing in these critical infrastructure projects to drive economic growth and create jobs during these extremely difficult times."

Once completed, the highway will also have High Occupancy Vehicle lanes.

This is the second highway widening project in Cambridge in as many years: Highway 401 finished being widened from Highway 8 to Hespeler Road back in 2019.

It's not clear how much the project is expected to cost, but the provincial government says the federal government has committed to funding up to half of eligible costs, to a maximum of $96 million.

The government did not provide a timeline for how long the project could take.

On Tuesday, Ontario allowed all construction to begin again as part of its first stage of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.