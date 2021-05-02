Advertisement
Hwy. 401 reopened as demolition of Hespeler Road bridge complete
Published Sunday, May 2, 2021 6:54PM EDT
Construction crews demolish the Hespeler Road bridge in Cambridge. (Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener) (May 1, 2021)
KITCHENER -- The Hespeler Road bridge in Cambridge has been demolished and a section of Highway 401 is opened up again.
Construction crews wrapped up work Sunday morning as the interchange at Hespeler Road and the highway was shut down overnight.
Detour routes were put in place.
The work is part of the plan to expand the highway to 10 lanes.