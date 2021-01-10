KITCHENER -- Two people were killed Sunday night after their SUV was struck by a tractor trailer on Highway 401.

OPP say it happened around 8:30 p.m. between Highway 6 South and Guelph Line.

Witnesses told police that shortly before the crash the SUV was speeding and driving erratically.

OPP say the vehicle was pulled over onto the right shoulder, but was still partially in the lane, when it was struck.

The two men who were inside the SUV were killed.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed overnight and reopened just before 7 a.m. on Monday.