Huron Perth Public Health Unit considering reducing capacity limits

Huron Perth -

Huron Perth’s top doctor said her team is not ruling out bringing back capacity restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in that region.

Dr. Miriam Klassen, the medical officer of health for the Huron Perth Public Health Unit, said they are seeing a steady number of new cases in that community.

During a bi-weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Klassen said that the seven-day average of new cases did not drop below 40 per 100,000 in Huron Perth during the province’s vaccine roll out, while other Ontario communities saw a significant dip in cases.

“When it gets above 50, then, in past experience, we’ve seen many more outbreaks,” said Dr. Klassen. “We’re also watching hospitalizations. We’re at six here in Huron Perth, which is quite a lot for a small community.”

There are 68 active cases in Huron Perth, and acute care occupancy is at 81 per cent.

Dr. Klassen said any potential new restrictions would reduce capacity limits to reduce gathering sizes, and this decision will be driven by COVID-19 data.