Hundreds of new e-bike, e-scooter rentals coming to Waterloo region
Waterloo region residents will soon have some more options for getting around.
A partnership between the region and Neuron Mobility will see 500 e-bikes and 500 e-scooters come to local streets as part of a rental system.
The first batch will be at virtual stations in downtown Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, and near transit stations.
The plan is to gradually ramp up the offering to 150 locations.
Neuron says their investment in the cities will create 80 locally sourced jobs.
Liberal MP slams own government's 'bland statements' on Israel's far-right crackdown
Liberal MP Salma Zahid is criticizing her own government's response to Israel's administration amid police violence in Jerusalem. The Toronto MP says Foreign Minister Melanie Joly needs to go beyond statements expressing concern.
19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: sources
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Risk of hail, tornadoes, power outages as 'severe' storm hits parts of Man., Ont.
A Colorado low storm system is burying parts of southern Manitoba and northwest Ontario in snow Wednesday morning, while other areas deal with ice accretion and potential power outages.
French envoy: Canada should link with Europe, surpass 'weak' military engagement
France's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa must choose between tying itself entirely to Washington or broadening its links to partner more with Europe -- while also calling out Canada's 'weak' military engagement.
Brazil man kills 4 children with hatchet at daycare centre
A man with a hatchet jumped over a wall and invaded a daycare center Wednesday in Brazil, killing four children and wounding at least five others, authorities said.
Stormy Daniels must pay US$122,000 in Trump legal bills
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly US$122,000 of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Police and fire remain on scene of suspected cannabis extraction lab
London police say what they believe to be a cannabis extraction lab was found at a home on Commissioners Road. Emergency crews remain on scene in the 400-block of Commissioners Rd. near Ridout Street after responding for a drug and weapons investigation on Tuesday afternoon.
Ontario police departments part of FBI-led investigation into cybercrime
A four-year long FBI-led cybercrime investigation has involved the OPP Cybercrime Investigation Team along with several other police services including London, Toronto, Peel, Waterloo, York and Woodstock.
Severe thunderstorm watches and rainfall warnings
A severe thunderstorm watch is back in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant.
Tornado watch issued for Windsor area. Here’s when the storm may hit
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
High water levels temporarily close Chatham bridges
Chatham-Kent police say two local bridges had to be temporarily closed due to high water levels.
More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how
More Ontarians can receive some money from the government to help trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.
Prime Minister Trudeau makes announcement in Alliston
The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit with workers at an automotive manufacturing plant in Alliston.
Thousands without power after brutal storm strikes central Ontario
A massive storm has knocked out the power to thousands in central Ontario.
Police searching for man accused of breaking into Innisfil home and staying hours
Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a house in Innisfil and staying inside for several hours.
Northern Ont. police charge two people in two days with having illegal cigarettes
Two people in and around the Sudbury area have been charged with possession of illegal cigarettes in the last two days, as well as driving while suspended.
This driver was stopped by police in Ontario for using these tires. Here's why
A driver in Ontario was recently stopped by police for using a type of winter tires that are only legal in part of the province.
First Nation wins ownership of Sauble Beach waterfront
It appears the ownership of one of Ontario's most famous beaches is changing hands.
BREAKING | Ottawa LRT shut down due to power issue during freezing rain
OC Transpo says R1 bus service has been implemented and is running between Tunney's Pasture and Blair Stations, and there's no train service.
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Storm could bring 10 to 15 millimetres of ice to Ottawa today
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for a "prolonged period of freezing rain" before the precipitation changes to rain later on Thursday. A rainfall warning is also in effect for Ottawa.
Nordik Spa warns customers of data breach involving gift cards
In an email to customers, Nordik Spa says "an event" occurred with its gift certificate system that may have resulted in the access of personal information, including credit card information, by a non-authorized party.
Tornado watch, 'ping pong ball size' hail, heavy rain forecast in Ontario
A tornado watch has been issued in Ontario while other parts of the province are seeing up to 50 mm of rain as a mixed batch of weather warnings have been forecast on Wednesday.
Nearly $1M in stolen property recovered, 6 people charged in Toronto police investigation
Toronto police have charged six people and recovered nearly $1 million in stolen property following an investigation into a series of carjackings and armed robberies that date back to last summer.
Oshawa murder suspect arrested after being spotted hiding in stairwell of building, police say
An Oshawa man wanted on a Canada-wide-warrant in connection with the fatal stabbing of Katie Kainz last month has been taken into custody.
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
Freezing rain in Montreal: 10 to 20 mm expected Wednesday
A freezing rain warning remains in effect for Montreal, with 10 to 20 millimetres expected Wednesday.
Woman's dead body discovered in Anjou dumpster, Montreal police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a woman's body was found in a garbage container in the Anjou borough.
Freezing rain warnings issued ahead of an icy night in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern New Brunswick and much of northern/western mainland Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain.
Moncton casino employee dies from injuries sustained during assault
The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of an employee at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton, N.B.
Stem cell donor search underway for N.S. mother battling cancer a second time
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia mother of three is battling cancer for the second time in less than five years. This time, she needs a life-saving stem cell transplant.
What Manitobans can expect from Wednesday's storm
With a spring storm touching down in southern Manitoba on Tuesday evening, residents should brace for accumulating snow, strong winds and reduced visibility.
Dangerous conditions, blowing snow prompt highway closures in Manitoba
Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating dangerous driving conditions in southern Manitoba on Wednesday, prompting a number of number of highway closures.
Winnipeg police arrest man wanted for assault outside Law Courts
Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with an assault that took place near the Law Courts building in March.
Suspect arrested in fatal New Year's Day shooting in Ranchlands
A 20-year-old Calgary man who was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder has been apprehended.
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck behind Macleod Trail grocery store
A 49-year-old man is in hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle outside a parking lot entrance along Macleod Trail early Wednesday morning.
'How long do I have to live?' Stabbing victim recounts random attack, man charged
Shane Walsh had just finished an appointment in downtown Calgary early Monday afternoon when he says a man, whom he didn't know, ran at him from behind and stabbed him several times.
Train carrying grain derails in Strathcona County
A train partially derailed in Strathcona County early Wednesday morning. A total of 17 cars left the tracks near Wye Road and Range Road 213 shortly after 6 a.m., according to CN Rail.
Woman, 45, hospitalized after dog bite in south Edmonton
An Edmonton woman was taken to hospital Tuesday evening after a dog bit her, Alberta Health Services says.
60,000 rechargeable LED mirrors recalled in Canada due to fire hazard
Health Canada is recalling a line of rechargeable LED vanity mirrors over concerns that the lithium-ion battery could overheat, posing a fire hazard.
Victim of alleged terrorist attack on B.C. bus had no idea of motive: brother-in-law
The victim of what RCMP allege was terrorism on a Surrey, B.C., bus on Saturday has returned home from hospital after his throat was slashed in an attack a family member says could have easily killed him.
Man accused of murdering B.C. teen Marissa Shen to stand trial
After nearly six years of waiting, the family of a murdered 13-year-old Burnaby girl may finally be one step closer to justice.
All 4 suspected murders in Prince George this year linked to 'drug subculture,' RCMP say
Mounties in Prince George say all of the homicides in the city this year have been related to the "drug subculture" in the city.