Hundreds of new e-bike, e-scooter rentals coming to Waterloo region

Waterloo region residents will soon have some more options for getting around.

A partnership between the region and Neuron Mobility will see 500 e-bikes and 500 e-scooters come to local streets as part of a rental system.

The first batch will be at virtual stations in downtown Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, and near transit stations.

The plan is to gradually ramp up the offering to 150 locations.

Neuron says their investment in the cities will create 80 locally sourced jobs.