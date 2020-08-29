WATERLOO -- On the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic march on Washington, hundreds in Stratford marched to city hall.

The idea for the Friday evening event stemmed from an incident in June that saw hate comments shared online.

Organizers tell CTV that, with racism hitting close to home, and with racial tensions high across North America, they wanted to plan an event that made people feel safe in their community.

“I hope people go home and reflect on his [Martin Luther King Jr.’s] speech and know what applies then applies now,” said organizer Katia Maxwell. “I want our white allies to pick up the ball from here, or the baton, and move forward with action.”

The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom by Martin Luther King Jr. is considered a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.