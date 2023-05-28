Hundreds get moving for Guelph Yoga Fest

There's an event in the Royal City that's bringing people together through movement, meditation, breath, and wellness.

Guelph Yoga Fest returned Sunday to Linamar's Frank Hasenfratz Centre and saw more than 200 people turn out.

The event saw instructors in the city teach classes and also featured on-site healthcare services, vendors, and more.

"We wanted to do something that would bring people together for a good cause as well," said Kirstie Griffiths, Yoga Fest's founder. "We have a charity raffle as part of this event where 100 per cent of the proceeds from the raffle go to Hospice Wellington.

"We wanted people to feel like they could do something good for themselves while also doing something good for the community."

Guelph Yoga Fest raised $2,000 for the hospice.