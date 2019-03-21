

CTV Kitchener





A week-long distracted driving enforcement campaign has concluded and the numbers are in.

Police around the province ran the campaign for a week beginning on March 11. The goal was to find drivers using handheld electronic devices while driving.

Provincial police laid a total of 1,508 distracted driving charges as well as 51 distraction-related careless driving charges. More than 2,000 distracted driving charges have been laid by provincial police since the beginning of the year.

Locally, regional police issued 88 tickets through the enforcement week.

Stricter distracted driving penalties came into effect on the first day of the year. They can include a fine of up to $1,000, three demerit points and a three-day license suspension.