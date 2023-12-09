Hundreds chant ‘ceasefire now’ at downtown Kitchener rally for Gaza

Hundreds of people gathered at Kitchener City Hall on Saturday to show their support – and demand action – in Gaza.

“We are here not to request, not to ask, but to demand a ceasefire,” said one of the speakers.

The crowd responded with a chant of: “Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now!”

Organizers said the rally comes on the 64th day of bombing in Gaza.

Hundreds of people made their way through the streets, some carrying signs while others waved the flag of Palestine.

The rally also coincided with the Christkindl Market in downtown Kitchener.