Humane society seeking homes for nine puppies

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth is looking for permanent homes for nine mixed breed puppies currently in foster care.

Their mother, Nya, was brought into the shelter in November. Staff realized she was pregnant and needed a safe, quiet and stress-free home to give birth. The person who found Nya offered to care for her, and ultimately, decided to adopt her.

Nya’s new owner has also been caring for her nine puppies.

Now that they’ve been spayed or neutered, given vaccines, dewormed and microchipped, the four girls and five boys are ready for their new forever homes.

Two of the pups at the The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth. (Submitted)

“They are going to be large dogs and they’re going to be high energy,” registered veterinary technician Erinn Spicer told CTV News on Jan. 19. “So a home that is going to be active and going to provide lots of enrichment is the main thing. We want to make sure they have a very active home to go to.”

One of the pups at the The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth. (Submitted)

The puppies have been added to the humane society’s online adoption page. The agency also has information on the process, fees and a breakdown of each pup’s personality for interested adopters.