KITCHENER -- The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth went online for its annual general meeting, a first brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the humane society saw 2,921 animals rescued, 1,844 adopted and 665 returned home through 2019.

Itwas also able to spay and neuter 2,232 animals, while performing a total of 2,855 surgeries at its animal hospitals.

Sixty-seven foster families fostered some 484 animals, while more than 250 volunteers contributed to the humane society's mandate last year.

President of the Board of Directors Ross Wells stepped down at the meeting on June 23. He's expected to remain an active member of the board.

Jacqueline Watty of the Perimeter Institute was elected as the new president. She had previously served as vice-president.

"I enjoy working alongside the leadership of the KWSPHS as we work to make decisions that are best for the organization and the long-term vision of animal welfare in Canada," she said in a media release.

The organization said it concluded its annual general meeting with an optimistic outlook for 2020-2021, despite the challenges it's faced through COVID-19.

"We’ve had to change the way we operate while continuing to care for the animals that need us, adapt our services, and in many cases, change the priority of services to best support our communities," said Executive Director Kathrin Delutis.

The humane society moved its adoption process online as the government implemented public health restrictions when the pandemic reached Canada.