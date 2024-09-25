Human suspected of being bitten by rabies-positive bat from Brantford, Ont.
The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) says it has its first case of suspected human exposure to an animal with rabies this year in Brantford-Brant, after a person was believed to be bitten by a bat.
The bat, found in a Brantford home, tested positive for the rabies virus and is now deceased.
The BCHU says the person suspected of being bit by the infected bat is not showing any rabies-related symptoms. The person is said to be receiving Rabies Post-Exposure Prophylaxis which includes wound washing, human rabies immune globulin, and a four-dose series of vaccines.
“Rabies, though rare, is a serious virus in humans,” said Dr. Rebecca Comley, Medical Officer of Health, in a media release. “If you have direct contact with any animal known to carry rabies, you should seek immediate medical attention. Although the risk of encountering a rabid animal in our community remains low, it's important to recognize that rabies is present in Brantford-Brant and throughout Ontario.”
In an interview, Dr. Comley said the bat was not immediately captured but was found at the same residence subsequently.
“So we can’t say with assuredness that the bite that occurred was directly linked to that particular bat, but we’re treating it as such,” she said.
Comley said if you come in contact with a bat, a small bite or scratch may not be obvious.
“This is an urgent issue, so the individual should report it immediately, so the same day, so they can get started on that immunoglobulin as well as the vaccination,” says Comley. “Really time is of the essence because the treatment is effective only prior to symptoms starting.”
First human case
Earlier this month, the Brant County Health Unit reported Ontario’s first domestic case of human rabies since 1967.
In that case, the health unit believed the person was exposed to the illness while travelling in the Gowganda area of the Timiskaming region in Ontario.
Avoiding rabies exposure
Rabies is a viral infection that causes brain and spinal cord inflammation, according to the BCHU. It is typically spread to humans through direct contact with saliva or mucous of an infected animal, such as through a bite or scratch. Animals that most commonly have rabies are bats, skunks, foxes, and raccoons in Canada.
The health unit shared tips to avoid rabies exposure:
- Avoid touching, approaching or feeding wild or unknown animals, even if they look healthy.
- Ensure pets and livestock are up to date with their rabies vaccinations.
- If you find a bat in your home, call Animal Services at 311. Don’t attempt to remove the bat yourself.
- Stay away from animals that are acting strangely, are injured or are sick.
Rabies illness in humans can be prevented by receiving a rabies vaccine. The BCHU says the vaccine is highly effective, but only if it is administered before symptoms begin. Rabies is only considered contagious after the associated symptoms have begun, according to the health unit.
Symptoms of rabies in animals can include biting, frothing at the mouth, attacking objects or other animals, excited or very lethargic behaviour.
If you or a family member are bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, health officials suggest you wash the bite with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.
Don't fear bats
CTV’s Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin noted that there have been less than thirty documented cases of domestically acquired rabies in Canada. Riskin said typically, there’s no need to fear bats.
“You can’t get rabies from a bat unless you touch the bat. So as long as the bats are flying around in your neighbourhood and you’re not coming into contact with them, you’ve got no problem,” he said.
However, he said that changes if you actually have direct contact with the creature.
“Even though it’s very, very rare for bats to have rabies, it’s not rare for a bat that you touch to have rabies, because for you to be able to touch that bat, something’s probably wrong with it. A healthy bat is very good at staying away from you.”
Riskin said that in the most recent case, it’s a good thing to see that the individual knew what to do when they had a possible exposure, and could start preventative treatment.
“If you get any contact with a wild animal and you go and get medical help right away, the chance are very, very good, close to 100 per cent, that you’re going to be totally fine.”
