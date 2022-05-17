Human remains found in water near Dunnville

Provincial police have launched an investigation after human remains were found Tuesday in the water in Dunnville, just northwest of Port Maitland.

They said, in a media release, that emergency responders were called to the Grand River around 1:22 p.m.

Police said a post-mortem will be done to determine the cause of death.

No information has been released about age or gender of the victim.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and they will provide an update when new information is available.