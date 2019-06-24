

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police say human remains were discovered Saturday in the water of Long Point Bay.

A family who had anchored their boat near Pottahawk Point found what appeared to be skeletal remains in the lake.

Norfolk County OPP say they’re working with anthropologists to determine the age and origins of the remains.

No other details have been released.

OPP are asking anyone who can help with their investigation to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).